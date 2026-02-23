Photos: Flushing Lunar New Year parade marches onto Main Street, bringing good luck and fortune

Flushing celebrated Lunar New Year with its annual parade, marching along Main Street and showering thousands of onlookers with confetti as performers and paraders rode atop floats and engaged with the crowd on Feb. 21.

Lunar New Year was on full display during the annual parade in Flushing, welcoming thousands of marchers and onlookers to the Year of the Horse with a lively display of culture, arts and community pride on Feb. 21.

The parade kicked off on 37th Avenue at 11 a.m. before turning right on Union Street, travelling west on Sanford Avenue and briefly stopping in front of the Queens Public Library on Main Street for speeches by community leaders. It then resumed, turning onto 39th Avenue and ending at Queens Crossing.

Politicians and community organizations carried banners and waved atop floats as performers presented both the lion dance and the dragon dance to bring good luck to the new year.

Drummers kept a steady beat as dancers in intricate costumes interacted with the crowd and showered them with confetti.

Organizations marching in the parade included the Queens Public Library, Queens Chamber of Commerce, Asian United and Cultural Exchange Council, Asian Americans for Equality, Flushing Chinese Business Association, East Taekwondo, Chuck E. Cheese, the Lotus Society, New York Tutoring Center and many more.

Several politicians and community leaders also made an appearance at the parade, many of whom marched at the front with a large banner. They included state Sen. John Liu, Council Member Sandra Ung, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Linda Lee, District Attorney Melinda Katz, and a representative from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, State Liquor Authority Chair Lily Fan.

After the parade concluded, guests were welcomed to the Tangram shopping mall on 39th Avenue in Flushing for more performances and Lunar New Year fun.

Hundreds gathered in the mall atrium, which was adorned with Lunar New Year decorations, for specialty treats, games, souvenirs, gifts and photo opportunities to wrap up the cultural celebration from 1 to 3 p.m.

Residents still looking to celebrate the Lunar New Year can visit Flushing Town Hall for its Red Horizon art exhibit until March 1.