Photos: Glow Cultural Center holds Lunar New Year parade and cultural fair in Flushing

Numerous community members gathered to watch the Glow Cultural Center’s Lunar New Year Attire Parade before taking part in the cultural fair at Flushing Town Hall.

A parade and cultural fair featuring several performances was held by the Glow Cultural Center in honor of the Lunar New Year on Sunday, Feb. 15, with the parade running from Main Street to Flushing Town Hall, located at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, where the cultural fair took place.

The Lunar New Year Attire Parade featured numerous participants dressed in theme with the celebration, with several community members looking on as the parade participants marched toward Flushing Town Hall. The parade also included a Lion Dance.

During the cultural fair at Flushing Town Hall, the first floor, which was free and open to the public, featured paper cutting, calligraphy, sugar painting, festive music, decorations and family-friendly activities.

Those who bought tickets for the cultural experiences at Flushing Town Hall got to witness a live acrobatic performance by master acrobat Xiaodi Yang and got to take part in a DIY yuanxiao (glutinous rice balls), hanfu try-on, floral forehead art and interactive workshops on the second floor of the building. They also received one complementary raffle entry.

Keeping in theme with the holiday, all children who attended the fair at Flushing Town Hall received a free Year of the Horse lucky plush, while supplies lasted.

Glow Cultural Center’s annual Lunar New Year celebration is intended to emphasize intergenerational connection, cross-cultural exchange and accessible cultural education through live performance and interactive participation.