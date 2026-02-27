Four injured in massive chain-reaction crash on the Long Island Expressway in Long Island City: FDNY

Nine vehicles were involved in a massive crash on the Long Island Expressway in the Blissville section of Long Island City on Friday, Feb. 27.

Four people were injured — one of them critically — during a multi-vehicle chain-reaction crash on the Long Island Expressway in the Blissville section of Long Island City on Friday morning, according to the FDNY.

Authorities say the crash occurred just before 9 a.m. on the westbound lanes on the expressway viaduct over the Dutch Kills tributary of Newtown Creek just past 27th Street. Nine vehicles were involved in the massive pileup and first responders had to remove several people from their wrecked vehicles.

EMS rushed one victim in critical condition to Elmhurst Hospital, and transported three more victims to Bellevue Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition, according to the FDNY.

While the westbound HOV lane remained open the other westbound lanes were closed for hours while the wrecked vehicles were removed. Some cars landed on top of other vehicles during the smashup.

An NYPD spokeswoman said there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.