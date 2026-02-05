LIC Waterfront 5K returning for 11th year this June, registration now open

The Hunters Point Parks Conservancy’s (HPPC) annual LIC Waterfront 5K will return to Long Island City this June for its biggest ever event.

The annual 5K, now in its 11th year, sold out with over 2,000 runners and walkers for the 2025 event.

The rain-or-shine event will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 6 at the intersection of Center Boulevard and Borden Avenue. Participants will go through the commercial district on Vernon Boulevard all the way over to Queensbridge Park and then loop back to the starting line by passing through Gantry Plaza State Park and along Hunters Point South Park.

The race is open to walkers, runners and those with strollers, while children ages 2-9 will have an opportunity to take part in kids’ dashes along Center Boulevard.

Registration is now open for the 5K, which is organized by HPPC alongside Woodside-Sunnyside Runners and RUN LIC.

Tickets are available now for $35 for adults and $20 for children, with prices increasing by $5 after Earth Day (April 22). Anyone wishing to participate in the event is encouraged to register early, with last year’s run hitting capacity weeks before the 5K.

Anyone who participants who register before May 15 will receive a limited-edition race t-shirt, swag bag and name-customized bibs, while Kids Dash runners who register before May 15 will get a T-shirt and Kids Dash bib to take home.

Medals will be presented to the three fastest runners in the male, female and non-binary categories, while ribbons will be presented to all Kids Dash participants.

HPPC President Rob Basch said the annual 5K has become one of the “best days” of the year in LIC that celebrates parks and the local community.

“HPPC is extremely excited to announce registration is open for the 11th Annual LIC Waterfront 5K,” Basch said in a statement. “This event has become one of the best days of the year in Long Island City as we get to celebrate our parks, our community and a healthy lifestyle. We thank all of our runners, walkers, sponsors and 108th Precinct for making this day happen.”

The Woodside-Sunnyside Runners leadership team issued a statement heralding the return of the annual event, describing the 5k as a “wonderful opportunity” to showcase the neighborhood.

“We look forward to participating in our favorite 5K every year! We run through Gantry Park & LIC every other Thursday night, so come train on the course with us.”

Sabrina Chin from RUN LIC said the organization is “thrilled” to continue its support for the annual 5k, describing the run as a “unique opportunity” to experience the LIC waterfront.

“We’re looking forward to volunteering, cheering on runners of all ages throughout the course, and racing alongside this amazing community. With all that the park provides for us, the 5K is a unique opportunity to truly experience the park while giving back,” Chin said in a statement.

All proceeds from the event will go toward HPPC’s ongoing work to enhance and revitalize Hunters Point South Park and Gantry Plaza State Park on the LIC waterfront.