Long Island Care Center residents explore cultural programming for Lunar New Year

A news release about the celebration said more than 40 residents took part in the festive gathering, enjoying an afternoon filled with movement, culture and connection as they learned about the holiday’s customs and traditions and what it means to be in the Year of the Horse.

The guided Tai Chi session was led by staff and designed for all mobility levels, demonstrating gentle movements promoting strength, flexibility, circulation and cardiovascular health while encouraging relaxation and balance.

Staff also shared insights about how Tai Chi supports both physical vitality and mental clarity for older adults, the news release continued, reinforcing the importance of engaging wellness activities.

Residents sampled traditional Chinese cuisine, Asian-inspired baked goods prepared by the center’s new bakery, as well as desserts and a variety of teas while learning about their health benefits.

Traditional music played throughout the celebration and the room was decorated in colorful holiday style, which the news release said created a lively atmosphere that reflected the spirit of the occasion.

“Engaging activities like this celebration play an important role in supporting physical health, mental stimulation and emotional connection for our residents while also honoring the rich traditions that make our community so special,” said Sunil Kesani, administrator of the care center. “Events that combine movement, culture and social interaction help residents stay active, inspired and connected to the world around them.”

According to the news release, the celebration reflects Long Island Care Center’s commitment to whole-person wellness through meaningful programs that strengthen the body, stimulate the mind and celebrate diverse cultures in a warm and welcoming environment.

To learn more, visit LongIslandCareCenter.com.