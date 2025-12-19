New bakery and cafe opens at Long Island Care Center in Flushing

Long Island Care Center staff and Queens officials celebrated the opening of its brand new on-site bakery and café during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the center in Flushing on Dec. 18.

A brand new on-site bakery and café opened at the Long Island Care Center, a rehabilitation center located in Flushing, to serve patients and visitors during their stay on the grounds. Queens officials joined center staff to celebrate the café’s grand opening on Dec. 18.

Attendees of the ribbon-cutting ceremony included Brendan Leavy of the Queens Chamber of Commerce and Doreen Gatanas of Community Board 7. Gatanas, along with the center’s administrator Sunil Kesani, offered remarks noting the positive impact the bakery and café will have in creating a warm gathering space for residents and families while strengthening community engagement.

“As caregivers, we know that food brings connection and comfort,” Kesani said. “This bakery and café allow residents and families to share meaningful moments together while enjoying freshly prepared food in a welcoming environment here at our rehabilitation and skilled nursing center.”

Located on the first floor of the center, the café offers baked goods and tea, as well as dim sum, sushi and pizza. While it is not open to the public, it will be providing baked goods and items to support local organizations and charities in the upcoming months.

Long Island Care Center provides skilled nursing care, long-term care and short-term rehabilitation services for seniors and patients recovering from illness or injury. The facility offers specialized therapies and supportive healthcare programs designed to promote healing, social connection and quality of life. The center offers and supports community events throughout the year.

For more information about the center, visit LongIslandCareCenter.com.