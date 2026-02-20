Rep. Meng announces free tax preparation services with local nonprofit at Forest Hills office

Tax season has begun in the U.S. and the deadline, in just two months, looms large in everyone’s heads. To help New Yorkers navigate the process, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng announced that her office will be assisting constituents with their filings at her Forest Hills office every single Tuesday until April 14 via appointments.

“I’m excited to provide these important services and I encourage constituents in need of assistance to take advantage of this no-cost tax preparation and filing service,” said Meng. “I look forward to this valuable resource benefiting many throughout my congressional district and helping families keep as much money as possible in their pockets. Thank you to DCWP and Urban Upbound for making these services available to my constituents.”

Located at 118-35 Queens Blvd, Suite 900, Queens residents may make their appointments at uutaxbooking.org or by calling 718-784-0877. Meng and Council Member Lynn Schulman have partnered with Urban Upbound, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting those of lower income with their financial stability by providing high-quality tax preparation, among other services. After making an appointment, interested parties can meet with an Urban Upbound tax preparer at the office for an hour.

“For 20 years, Urban Upbound has partnered with DCWP to ensure working families can have their taxes filed by IRS-certified preparers, completely free of charge,” said Bishop Mitchell G. Taylor, co-founder and CEO of Urban Upbound. “By opening their district office to us, Congresswoman Meng and Council Member Schulman have made it easier for central Queens residents to access this cost-saving service. We are grateful for their collaboration.”

Last year alone, the non-profit organization assisted with 21,000 tax filings, and boasting a 98.2% accuracy rate. In the U.S., Urban Upbound ranks as the #3 free tax filing service, and #1 within New York State. A representative of Meng’s office noted that the services are best suited for those making less than $97,000 annually, and has assisted New Yorkers in working with the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) for 20 years to help them “take advantage of tax credits, avoid junk fees and predatory filing services, and maximize their tax refund.”

“For too many families, tax season can feel overwhelming and expensive—but it doesn’t have to be,” said Council Member Lynn Schulman. “I’m proud to partner with Congresswoman Meng and Urban Upbound to bring free, IRS-certified tax preparation services directly to our district. This initiative helps working families claim the credits and refunds they’ve earned, avoid predatory fees, and keep more of their hard-earned money where it belongs: in their own pockets.”