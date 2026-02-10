Rep. Meng calls for more mobile access hours at Rego Park Library during construction

U.S. Rep. Meng requested Queens Public Library provide more mobile access hours at Rego Park Library while it is closed for construction. The library, which closed in November, is undergoing a $39 million expansion

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng called on Queens Public Library to give residents more mobile access to Rego Park Library while it undergoes construction.

According to a press release from Meng’s office, the Rego Park branch has consistently been one of the Queens Public Library’s busiest locations, ranking among the top in checkouts, visits and computer use.

Many Rego Park residents and Community Board 6 members have said the current mobile access hours, which are Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., are not enough for patrons to access the library.

Meng noted that traveling to the surrounding districts’ libraries causes a “significant challenge for many neighborhood residents,” such as seniors, students completing school assignments and researchers.

“I respectfully request that additional days of mobile service be provided in Rego Park,” Meng wrote in a letter to Dennis M. Walcott, president and CEO of Queens Public Library. “This would help ensure that local library users have greater access to the resources they need over the next few years.”

The library, which closed in November, initially opened its Thursday mobile service in January.

The $39 million expansion — which will increase the library’s 7,500-square-foot space to an 18,000-square-foot, three-story art building — is projected to finish construction in the winter of 2029-2030.

“As the mom of two boys, I know firsthand the crucial role that libraries play in our communities,” Meng said. “While some disruption is inevitable as this state-of-the-art facility is built, Rego Park residents deserve consistent and meaningful access to library services throughout the process, and I respectfully ask that you consider this.”