Rendering unveiled for mixed-use building with 119 apartments in Corona

The rendering of the proposed new building at 47-03 108th St. in Corona.

The Rendering has now been made public for a proposed 13-story mixed-use building with 119 rental apartments at 47-03 108th St. in Corona.

The building would span 120,000 square feet, including 17,700 square feet of community space and 8,700 square feet of retail space. Of the 119 housing units, 60 will be set aside for an affordable housing lottery for those earning 60% of the area median income.

The renderings show a tiered massing beginning with a double-height ground floor and a tall second story on the main western elevation. These areas are both clad in an expansive glass curtain wall. The facade is shown to have gray paneling that surrounds a uniform grid of floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as glass doors leading to several stacks of balconies. The entirety of the building’s ninth story has a wraparound setback lined with a glass railing. The roof of the structure is flat.

108 Realty Group Inc., the developer of the project, filed plans last November with the New York City Planning Commission. They are currently seeking a zoning map and text amendment for this project from the commission. An architect for the new building has not yet been announced.

47-03 108th St. is currently occupied by an auto shop spanning a single story.

The property is within close proximity to the 103rd Street-Corona Plaza subway station, which provides service for the 7 train. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q14, Q23 and Q58 lines. Other notable nearby features include Flushing Meadows Corona Park, the New York Hall of Science, the Queens Zoo, Louis Simeone Park, the Park of the Americas, the Josephine Caminiti Playground, Leonardo Da Vinci Intermediate School 61 and Corona Arts and Sciences Academy.