Sen. Liu rings in the Lunar New Year, kicks off the Year of the Horse with cultural celebration in Flushing

State Sen. John Liu rang in the Lunar New Year with a lively celebration at Flushing High School, welcoming the Year of the Horse with hundreds of guests on Feb. 8.

The event was hosted in conjunction with NYC Public Schools Chancellor Kamar H. Samuels, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Congresswoman Grace Meng, Assemblywoman Grace Lee, Assemblyman Ron Kim and Councilwoman Sandra Ung.

Also in attendance were Sen. Chuck Schumer, NY Attorney General Leticia James, NYC Comptroller Mark Levine, state Sen. Kristen Gonzalez, Assemblymember Ed Braunstein, Assemblymember Sam Berger and Council Member Linda Lee.

“At a time when it’s more important than ever to remember what truly makes America great, we proudly celebrate this Lunar New Year to honor the traditions, cultures, values and history that make New York, and America, stronger than ever,” Liu said. “As we welcome the Year of the Horse, a symbol of energy, perseverance, and forward momentum, we celebrate the long history and contributions of our Asian American communities and recommit ourselves to educating our children about the great tapestry of cultures that make up America.”

Performances included the PS 203Q Lion Dance Troupe, Korean Fever Inc., Kinding Sindaw Melayu Heritage of the Philippines, Ashley Dance Center and Ashley Liang Dance Company Inc., Youth Orchestra, CYCNY and Earlssu, a Korean traditional instrument group.

Cuisine was provided by Shanghai You Garden, Royal Queen, Korean Cuisine Globalization Committee, TBAAR, Bell Garden, New York Senior Association, Main Street Taiwanese Gourmet, Qingdao Restaurant, Cane’s Chicken, Ruo Ruo Yang, William Wang, Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation, Coco Fresh Tea and Juice, Crispy Burger, Water Lillies Food LLC and Lee Kum Kee (USA) Inc.

The festivities also featured a legislative victory celebration co-hosted by the REACH Coalition — Representing and Empowering AANHPI Community History — marking the recent passage of the AANHPI Equity Act.

Liu and Lee partnered with REACH, a statewide alliance of more than 60 community-based organizations advocating for inclusive AANHPI education, and sponsored the legislation that requires investigations into whether — and how — Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander history is being taught in classrooms across the state.

Liu, who was born in the Year of the Horse, said he was grateful to all the families, organizations, performers and local businesses who joined him to ring in a “joyful, healthy and prosperous Lunar New Year.”