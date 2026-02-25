Kids of Queens: Making streetwear that empowers kids and gives back

When Lindsay Colbus, a busy Astoria mom of twins (now 11), learned that her then 7-year-old son Lucas was diagnosed with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency—a rare genetic condition, with no known cure— she knew it was important to take action by bringing awareness to his challenges while supporting other kids with similar struggles.

Inspired by the kids of New York City, this purpose-driven streetwear company has turned into a movement that empowers kids everywhere and gets lots of support from an amazing community of caring people. But more needs to be done to fund research, improve the lives of those affected and find a cure.

You can find out more about Colbus’ mission and how she’s been giving back here. Her fierce determination and love for her son shine through in everything she does.

QNS: What’s the best way to get involved and support your important cause?

Lindsay Colbus: The easiest way to support Kids of Queens Kids of Queens: Streetwear that Empowers Kids and Gives Back – Kids of Queens LLC is to join in! Wear the brand, share the message, show up to events and live the mindset behind it: Join the block. Rep your hood. Support your neighbor.

A portion of apparel sales go toward my son’s cause — the Alpha-1 Foundation — to help fund research and move us closer to a cure. In 2025, we also began producing community events, starting with the Astoria Turkey Trot (in its seventh year), which I took over from another local mom. For the first time in the event’s history, we introduced a giveback component, turning it into direct support for the neighborhood by donating $4,000 to District 30 schools, specifically for athletics.

We donate 10% of proceeds to kids overcoming challenges and making a difference through our Bridge to Bravery program.

While the brand is rooted in Queens, the message isn’t limited by geography. Every community has kids overcoming challenges and building pride in where they come from. Queens is our starting point, but the mindset travels anywhere.

QNS: Your trendy clothing line really makes a statement. Why did you decide to offer unique hoodies, sweatshirts and tees for all ages, as a way of supporting your mission?

LC: Streetwear felt natural because it’s how kids express their identity. I design bold, retro-inspired apparel that is playful but meaningful.

Fabric is just as important to me as the design. Too many kids’ clothes are made with low-quality synthetic materials, like 100% polyester. I prioritize the highest cotton content I can find and work with brands that focus on eco-conscious manufacturing practices. I’m drawn to soft, breathable, durable pieces that are easy for parents to wash and built to last.

The quality of the prints matters just as much. I use high-quality heat transfers made with water-based inks that are free from toxic chemicals, rather than traditional plastic-based inks. They are OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, which is the gold standard for textile product testing for harmful substances. If something is going on a child’s body, I want it to be safe, comfortable and thoughtfully made.

QNS: Share your backstory and tell readers how you turned uncertainty into action.

LC: I moved to New York right after graduating from college, where I studied fashion merchandising, because I was determined to work in the fashion industry in NYC. I moved to Manhattan and began my career in fashion PR and publishing, eventually working for a fashion magazine, while launching my own jewelry company on the side.

What started as a creative outlet grew into a real business, and I eventually left the magazine to run my jewelry line full-time. Like many small business owners, I learned how unpredictable entrepreneurship can be. After a few years, I needed to supplement my income and began working as an executive and personal assistant. When I ultimately closed the jewelry business in 2011, I transitioned into assisting full-time. It wasn’t the original plan, but it provided stability.

In 2014, I had my twins and continued working, while navigating the new demands of motherhood. I loved being a mom, but I always missed building something creative of my own. In February 2022, my son was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition, with no cure – Alpha-1. That moment shifted everything. By November of that same year, I launched Kids of Queens. It was my way of turning uncertainty into action — combining my background in fashion, my desire to create again and my commitment to funding research and uplifting kids who are navigating challenges of their own.

QNS: Describe your son. What are his favorite sports, TV shows, video games?

LC: Lucas keeps life interesting. He’s one of the most curious people I know, and I’m constantly encouraging him to never stop asking questions. He somehow hears everything — even from across the apartment — and he doesn’t miss a beat. He’s sharp, observant and incredibly perceptive.

He loves football, baseball and basketball, and follows his favorite players closely. He insisted on sharing ten of his favorite athletes, but I’ll include a few here: Michael Jordan, Kyrie Irving, Julius Erving, Justin Jefferson, Lamar Jackson. He loves Adam Sandler and watching the TV show, ‘The Middle.’

When he’s not on the court or watching Netflix, he likes to play NBA 2K, Madden NFL and MLB The Show video games. And he can talk your ear off about whatever topic currently has his attention. At school, he gravitates toward math, and of course…gym class.

Lucas has ADHD, and we talk openly about it in our home. I remind him often that many successful entrepreneurs and creative thinkers have ADHD, and that the way his brain works is something special. His energy, curiosity and ability to hyper-focus on things he loves are strengths.

QNS: What do your children think about Kids of Queens? Do they help out?

LC: My son is incredibly supportive of Kids of Queens, though he’s made it clear we need to add caps to the lineup. My daughter Ella is always down to sport a hoodie, and has been super supportive of the brand, as well. She often has great ideas for photography, social media posts, etc. They both double as models when I need content.

Ella probably attends more markets than Lucas, but both of them ran the kids’ prize vending machine at the Ditmars Halloween Parade in October (in Astoria) and earned some real money. That’s when I discovered Lucas is a pretty strong closer — he upsold multiple customers on beanies on a 65-degree day! Entirely on his own initiative.

QNS: How did motherhood change the trajectory of your life?

LC: Motherhood changed everything, starting from the very beginning. My pregnancy was a surprise — and then we found out it was twins. It was technically high risk, but it went incredibly smoothly and was surprisingly uneventful. We were preparing the nursery, folding tiny clothes, getting ready for what felt like a steady transition into parenthood.

Then, just one month before they were born, our apartment caught fire!

Suddenly, we were packing what we could salvage, figuring out where we would live and making decisions while I was eight months pregnant. We moved out not knowing when we would be able to return. There was no clear timeline; no certainty about what rebuilding would look like. It was disorienting and overwhelming — not exactly how we envisioned welcoming twins into the world — but we focused on the immediate needs in front of us and took it one day at a time.

The Astoria community showed up in ways I never could have imagined. Local friends organized a GoFundMe, and members of a local Astoria mommy group called Momally coordinated donations for us. I was a complete stranger to most of these women, yet they made sure we had what we needed for two newborns. It was incredible. It was one of those moments where you realize just how strong a community can be.

QNS: Your energy and ability to juggle family life, a demanding job, coaching – and, of course, your powerful commitment to your mission through Kids of Queens — is truly amazing! What’s your secret?

LC: I work full-time outside of Kids of Queens, as a chief of staff. In many ways, my job is to help run someone else’s life, which comes pretty naturally to me as a mom who constantly has 20 balls in the air at any given time. It requires organization, adaptability and the ability to think a few steps ahead — skills that carry over into everything else I do.

Coaching is another major part of my life. Both of my kids play sports, so I’m often switching between coach mode and mom mode. Being on the sidelines as both a mom and a coach is complicated. You have to work harder to make sure you’re not too tough on your own kids, but also not going easy on them. It’s a constant exercise in balance and fairness, and it’s made me more intentional about how I lead.

Beyond basketball, I stay involved in local events and community initiatives whenever I can. Community has shown up for my family, and giving back feels natural.

QNS: Why are sports so important for kids?

LC: I’m a firm believer that athletics play an important role in helping kids build confidence, resilience and teamwork. Not every kid shines in the classroom, and sports can be the place where they discover their strengths and feel successful. Supporting those programs is one way we can invest in local kids.

I coach CYO (Catholic Youth Organization) basketball for both boys’ and girls’ teams and also serve as an AAU boys coach. It’s one of the most rewarding commitments I have. Watching kids grow their confidence and seeing them realize they’re capable of more than they thought is incredibly powerful. In 2025, I was named a semifinalist for The Junior Knicks Coach of the Year, which was an unexpected honor and a reflection of the kids I get to work with.

QNS: Describe your daily mindset and “mantra.”

LC: I wouldn’t say I have a perfect mantra, but I believe in forward motion. When something feels overwhelming, I try to focus on the next right step instead of the whole staircase. Take action, even if it’s small. Momentum builds confidence.

QNS: You say that you deal with difficult situations by taking action. What advice can you give other parents who are struggling with similar challenges?

LC: You can’t control everything, but you can control your response. I’ve found that sitting in fear keeps you stuck. I’ve been there. Taking action, even if imperfect, moves you forward.

QNS: Why did you become an Astoria fan and why is your neighborhood a great place to raise a family?

LC: I originally moved to Queens to ‘save money’ after living in Manhattan right out of college. The plan was always temporary. I figured I’d head back into the city after a year or two. But then I found my people. I built friendships, routines and eventually a life here. Twenty-one years later, I’m still here.

Astoria has this rare combination of neighborhood closeness and big city energy. I still live above my landlord, who, for years, would make me spanakopita and other Greek dishes. That kind of connection stays with you. I love talking to neighbors who raised their families here decades ago and hearing their stories. There’s a real sense of continuity — like you’re part of something that stretches across generations.

My kids are growing up surrounded by different cultures, languages and traditions. We can get almost any cuisine at any hour, and that exposure shapes how they see the world.

And there’s hustle here. So many small businesses. So many people building something for their families. Queens doesn’t always get the spotlight, but it has heart. For me, it’s the perfect place to raise kids — grounded, diverse, hardworking and deeply community-minded.

At the end of the day, supporting Kids of Queens means supporting kids and strengthening the community around them.

