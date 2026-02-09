SUV driver fatally strikes 1-year-old boy at City Park Estates complex in Rego Park: NYPD

A young boy was fatally struck by the driver of an SUV in front of his parents at an indoor parking garage at the Park City Estates in Rego Park on Feb. 7.

A 1-year-old boy was struck and killed by a motorist in front of his horrified family at the Park City Estates co-op apartment complex in Rego Park on Saturday, according to authorities.

The tragedy unfolded inside a parking garage at 61-55 98th St., a block south of the Long Island Expressway, just after 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Police say the 1-year-old boy was in a stroller when a 29-year-old man driving a 2025 BMW X4 luxury SUV turned a corner and struck the youngster. Police from the 112th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision at the location and found the shaken parents and the gravely injured child. EMS responded and rushed the child to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in Flushing, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Imron Bahkhtiyorov whose grieving family lives in the Park City Estates complex around the corner from the parking garage.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and has not been arrested, an NYPD spokeswoman said Monday, adding that the investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.