Queens Village senior struck and killed after running onto the Grand Central Parkway near Flushing Meadows Corona Park: NYPD

An elderly woman from Queens Village was struck and killed on the Grand Central Parkway near Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Tuesday evening.

An elderly woman from Queens Village was struck and killed on the Grand Central Parkway in Corona on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 23.

A 31-year-old woman was driving a black 2019 Chevrolet Trax SUV on the westbound Grand Central at Roosevelt Avenue near Flushing Meadows Corona Park at 7:49 p.m. when a 70-year-old woman ran into the right lane from the shoulder and was struck.

EMS rushed the woman to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition but later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

She was later identified as Marie Emilie Andre, of 210th Street in Queens Village, more than five miles away. An NYPD spokesman could not say why a 70-year-old woman was running onto the Grand Central Parkway, adding that the investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information regarding this collision investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.