Teen busted at Renaissance Charter School in Jackson Heights for allegedly making antisemitic threats to classmates: NYPD

A 17-year-old student was arrested at the Renaissance Charter School for allegedly making antisemitic threats to hundreds of classmates.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a 17-year-old student at the Renaissance Charter School in Jackson Heights was arrested Feb. 2 for allegedly making antisemitic threats to hundreds of his classmates, according to authorities.

Police from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call just after 12:30 p.m. reporting a possible bias incident inside the school at 35-59 81st St. Upon their arrival, officers were informed by school administrators of an individual that disseminated antisemitic emails to more than 300 students at the school.

According to a law enforcement source, the email message stated, “At 2pm we will rise up and kill all the Jews in this school and the city. F**k the Jews.” A school email address was under the student’s name.

He was arrested at the school and booked at the 115th Precinct just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday. He was charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment as a hate crime. His arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Tuesday.

“I am relieved that no one was harmed and that the student is in custody,” State Sen. Jessica Ramos said in a statement posted to social media, “Our Jewish neighbors, students and families deserve safety, dignity and protection. We will continue working with school leaders and law enforcement to keep our community safe.”