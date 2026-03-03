Two A train riders slashed in Ozone Park after arguing with suspect who remains at large: NYPD

Cops are looking for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man and a woman during an argument on the A train in Ozone Park on Monday, March 2.

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park are looking for a man who allegedly slashed two A train riders near the Rockaway Boulevard subway station on Monday afternoon.

Police say the assault went down on a southbound A train at 1 p.m. on March 2 when the suspect got into an argument with a 55-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman that escalated into violence when he brandished a knife and slashed the woman across her back and the man sustained a slash wound to his right index finger.

The slasher got off the train with a woman at the Rockaway Boulevard station and they were last seen on Liberty Avenue, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the wounded woman to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition. The injured man refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

An NYPD spokesman could not provide a description of the suspect, adding that there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.