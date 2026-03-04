CM Ariola secures funding to repave Forest Park Drive

Forest Park Drive, which runs through south Queens’ Forest Park, has plagued commuters with its pot holes for far too long, forcing drivers to bob and weave like slalom skiers or risk damaging their cars. On Tuesday, Council Member Joann Ariola announced that she has allocated close to $1 million dollars in the next two years’ fiscal budgets to repave the road with NYC Parks.

As with all the roads that go through New York’s parks, NYC Parks is responsible for maintenance and upkeep of Forest Park Drive. The two snowstorms, which brought the largest snowfall to the city in the past two decades, and the sub-zero temperatures caused even more damage to the already bumpy road. Both Ariola and Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar have petitioned NYC Parks and NYC DOT to repair the road for some time now, citing complaints of dangerous driving due to its condition from constituents.

“This stretch of road has been allowed to deteriorate for far too long, and the recent snowfall only exacerbated the longstanding issues in the area,” said Ariola. “With this funding, we will finally let drivers get around the park without the possibility of damaging their vehicles. This is exactly the kind of quality of life improvement I promised for my constituents when I was elected, and I am glad to see this through.”

Ariola has officially secured $325,00 in funding from the Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) budget to repave the road between Myrtle Avenue and Park Labe South. The FY27 budget has $600,000 set aside to repave the rest of the road from Woodhaven Boulevard to Metropolitan Avenue.

Construction on the first portion is set to begin as soon as Spring 2026. Ariola requested the project be designated a priority so the second phase can begin in the Fall.

“Forest Park is a beloved green space and connects Queens residents across neighborhoods. This repaving project will make Forest Park Drive safer for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike,” said NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Jacqueline Langsam. “We are grateful to the Department of Transportation for their work, and for Council Member Ariola for her commitment to improving this gateway to our park.”