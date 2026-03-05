Art Strong NYC offers endless fun & creativity for kids in LIC

Kids play, imagine and create at Art Strong NYC, a popular arts studio offering diverse programming in Long Island City.

Now located at 10-34 49th Ave., Art Strong NYC is all about having fun, exploring, and learning new things in a community-focused environment. It’s a special place that offers a variety of classes, camps, and parties for kids 18 months and up, as well as after school programs, summer camps, and family events. Your child will enjoy age-appropriate activities geared to their abilities and interests, as they play, draw, paint, discover printmaking, make sculptures, meet new friends, and much more.

The inspiration behind this innovative space is rooted in its founders’ strong passion for the arts, creativity and getting messy!

So, how do the arts and creating art impact a child’s development in positive and unique ways, while helping them learn? QNS asked Art Strong NYC founders and moms Ashley Cavadas and Hannah Lokken – who are former New York City teachers — to weigh in.

“First, the arts allow children to be creative and use their imagination! Through this, they develop fine motor skills, communication skills, problem solving skills, and much more,” Cavadas, a longtime Astoria resident, told QNS. She said her experience as the art teacher at a local school in Long Island City really came in handy.

She added: “Kids can also learn to not only work together but to learn from each other. At the studio, we have programs where four-year-olds are working with eight-year-olds, and both ages teach the other how important it is to listen, collaborate and be patient.”

Celebrating the experience of discovery

“We always start our projects with a different book, artist or theme. It’s never showing a teacher sample and saying, ‘Today you are going to make this….’ We want children to have the chance to create something special and meaningful to them, which in turn will build their confidence and pride in their creations,” Lokken, who had previously started a K-12 art program at a public school in Manhattan, explained.

Big on creativity and fun

Art Strong offers fun-filled day camp programs any day throughout the year when schools are closed. You can register your child for the next time schools are closed — on Friday, March 20 for Eid (marking the end of Ramadan), followed by spring break in April.

The arts studio is also the go-to spot for your child’s creative birthday party! They offer parties for ages two and over, held on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year. Party packages start at $899. Call or email to reserve your party date: 516-400-3598 or info@artstrongnyc.com.

Check out a variety of classes for kids starting as early as 6 months, and there are age-appropriate activities for kids all the way up to 10 years old. Class rates vary, but they always offer 50% off your first class as a way to check it out before committing. All classes for ages 4 and over are drop-off, including their Junior Explorers classes for ages 3 to 5, held on Saturday mornings. Tiny Explorers classes (ages 6 mos. to 18 mos.) and Little Explorers classes (18 mos. to 3 years) are both adult + me classes, where caregivers are expected to stay and engage with their child and partake in the fun too.

“Our Open Studio sessions are a great mix of sensory play and art making. Each session has multiple sensory stations to explore, as well as multiple art making tables, so you can create together as a family,” Cavadas noted. “There is always an art activity to make and take home. Sometimes, there is a theme, and other times, it’s a mix of some of our favorite activities. It’s a great way to see what the studio is all about!”

Cavadas said when they first started Art Strong (and for the first few years), she and Lokken taught nearly every camp, class, special event, etc. at the studio. “But we have been lucky to cultivate an incredible team over the last few years, who have helped to make Art Strong such a creative and fun place to be! We still are constantly popping into classes, dreaming up new events, lesson planning, and more, behind the scenes.”

She added: “All our Art Strong teachers have art teaching experience, whether in a classroom, as a preschool teacher, camp counselor or in other after school programs. Also, all lead teachers are required to be an assistant for a minimum period of one year before becoming a head teacher for any of our programs.”

QNS: Why do you love what you do?

“Kids are so fun and inspiring to be around. We can always count on them surprising us, making us laugh, and sparking new ideas. We also love working together and feel so lucky that our partnership can flex between friendship and business owners. It’s very satisfying being our own bosses and getting to see our own ideas come to life! We are so passionate about the value of the arts, and it is so special that we get to share that with our community,” Lokken shared.

The arts can positively impact the culture of an entire community.

“Long Island City has been so good to us in supporting our small business. Art Strong would not exist without the loyal families who keep coming back to the studio and refer their friends to check us out. It’s been very exciting to be a part of the community over the last five-plus years, as it’s continued to grow in both residents and fellow small businesses,” Cavadas shared.

“We are entering our eighth summer camp session in LIC! Our camps are filled with every type of art making, including painting, sculpture, printmaking, collage, mixed media, fiber arts, and so much more. We work endlessly to create unique lessons that are engaging for all kids, regardless of their gender, age, or interests. We also want children to explore types of art making they are likely not doing at school, so we introduce unique art materials and techniques every day,” Lokken noted.

Art Strong camps for ages 4 to 10 run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., with a full day of activities. Early drop-off and late pick-up are available until 5 p.m. Themes this summer include Beach Vacation Week, Playhouse Week, Cute & Cuddly Week, and Inventors Week. A full week of summer camp is $735/week.

“Our camp days are filled with lots of art and creativity, outdoor playground time, and free play, as well as art stations too. We end the week on a high note with our weekly gallery show for family and friends, highlighting the amazing artwork the campers create throughout the week,” Cavadas added.

Your child’s summer camp experience is just around the corner, as registration is open for summer camp, which runs from June 29 to Aug. 28. Visit artstrongnyc.com/register-summer-camps for more information.