Photos: Chabad of Northeast Queens observes Purim with jungle-inspired celebration

Danny the Jungle Jester brings balloon animals and face-painting to theChabad of Northeast Queens’ Purim celebration at the Adria Hotel and Conference Center, in Bayside, on March 2.

The Chabad of Northeast Queens celebrated Purim with a jungle-inspired party at the Adria Hotel and Conference Center in Bayside on March 2.

Guests showed up to the celebration dressed as jungle animals, bringing family members of all ages to honor the holiday with Megillah readings, raffles, hair braiding, photo booths, prizes, food and a jungle reptile show.

As guests got up close and personal with animals such as snakes, turtles and lizards — all of which were brought by Party Pets of New York — Danny the Jungle Jester painted guests’ faces and created balloon animals resembling a variety of jungle creatures.

The celebration was complete with Hamantaschen, triangular pastries filled with fruit jams and other sweets, which are traditionally eaten during Purim.

Purim, a one-day Jewish festival, commemorates the survival of the Jewish people during the Persian Empire after Haman, a minister to King Ahasuerus, cast “pur” — meaning “lots” — to determine the date to eliminate them from the land.

The celebration represents the Jews’ resilience and survival of oppression, often including gifts of food, charity and festive meals as celebrants dress up in fun costumes symbolizing the “hidden” nature of the Purim miracle.

For more information about the Chabad of Northeast Queens, visit ChabadNEQueens.com.