NYPAN endorses Chuck Park in Congressional District 6, challenging incumbent Meng

Chuck Park, a Queens native and former U.S. diplomat, was endorsed by the New York Progressive Action Network in his run for New York’s 6th Congressional District, challenging incumbent Grace Meng.

The New York Progressive Action Network (NYPAN) endorsed Chuck Park, a Queens native and former U.S. diplomat, in his campaign for New York’s 6th Congressional District against 50-year-old incumbent Grace Meng, who has served in office since 2013, in the Democratic primary.

Park, who was born in Flushing and raised by Korean immigrant street vendors, said the endorsement reflects a shared commitment to grassroots power and transformative change.

He said he plans to bring bold progressive leadership to Congress, advocating for universal healthcare, universal childcare and economic justice for working families.

“From ICE raids to healthcare cuts, our communities are being attacked and starved,” said Maria Ordoñez, political director of NYPAN. “We need leaders like Chuck Park in Congress who aren’t afraid to fight the broken system that’s keeping us down. New York Progressive Action Network is proud to support, organize, and build power with Chuck.”

A news release from Park’s campaign said NYPAN’s backing signals growing momentum behind a competitive primary challenge and reflects broader progressive energy seeking new leadership in Queens and across New York City. He is also endorsed by the 504 Democratic Club.

“NYPAN was built by everyday New Yorkers who refused to walk away from the fight for justice,” he said in a statement. “Their endorsement reflects what we already feel on the streets — people are hungry for change. Together, we will win this election by putting working families first.”

According to Park’s campaign website, ChuckForQueens.com, his platform against Immigration and Customs Enforcement includes plans to partner with existing mutual aid groups, alert networks and community-based organizations with resources and organizing power to support families targeted by ICE.

Park said he will pressure federal agencies to demand the release of kidnapped family members, track down missing Social Security checks or check the status of Section 8 voucher applications.

His website says he supports Medicare For All, a single-payer system that matches what already exists in countries like Canada, France and South Korea.

The new healthcare system would replace private insurance and guarantee coverage, giving the government negotiating power against drugmakers and corporate hospital systems to push down costs for Americans.

Park said he supports closing tax loopholes for corporations, the ultra-wealthy and billionaires, such as offshore accounts and special tax breaks that help them avoid paying what they owe.

He said this effort begins with taxing capital gains at the same rate as ordinary income for taxpayers making over $1 million of income a year — a reform his website says would raise an estimated $214 billion over the next 10 years.

Additionally, Park said he would fight to “stop funding unjust wars” by voting against supplying weapons and bombs that kill Palestinian children.

He said he would vote in favor of the Block the Bombs Act, which would end the use of American bombs in Gaza, as well as the National Security Powers Act, which ensures no president can unilaterally drag the nation into “endless war.”

Since launching his grassroots campaign in late November, Park said he has rapidly gained traction through community organizing and digital outreach. According to his campaign, his videos have garnered millions of views online, fueling volunteer engagement and small-dollar fundraising across the district.

Park has pledged to refuse corporate Political Action Committees, lobbyists and American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) contributions, explaining that he is positioning his campaign as an alternative to “politics-as-usual” in Washington.

Much like Park’s campaign, NYPAN was founded by grassroots organizers, growing into a network of more than 30 chapters statewide that unite activists, labor allies and community organizations to advance electoral reform, healthcare for all, and social and economic justice.

NYPAN is known for its focus on electoral politics, leadership development and coordinated grassroots action across urban, suburban and upstate communities.

Park said the NYPAN endorsement represents a clear step forward for his insurgent primary bid, underscoring both the seriousness of his challenge and the appetite among progressive organizers for new representation in Congressional District 6.

For more information about Park’s campaign, visit ChuckForQueens.com or visit his profile on all social media platforms, @ChuckForQueens.