NYPD officer who died in Kuwait after suffering medical episode was a married father of six children from Cambria Heights

The NYPD cop who died in Kuwait on Friday, March 6, was a married father of six children from Cambria Heights.

New York Army National Guard Major Sorffly Davius, 46, was serving with the 42nd Infantry Division at Camp Buehring, Kuwait when he suffered an undetermined medical emergency, according to the Division of Military and Naval Affairs. He was assigned to the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn and was on military leave from the NYPD. Davius served as a data systems engineering officer in the division headquarters, responsible for computer and communications security. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 2004 and transferred to the New York National Guard in 2013. Davius was appointed to the NYPD in 2014.

Prior to his service with the NYPD, he also served the City of New York and an FDNY paramedic at Station 57 in Williamsburg, Brooklyn,

“Officer Sorffly Davius was a hero in every sense of the word, proudly serving both New York City as a member of the NYPD for 11 years and the United States as a Major in the U.S. Army National Guard,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said Monday. “While he is no longer with us physically, his legacy of dedication to his family, his borough, his city and his country will live on eternally.”

Davius previously deployed to Kuwait from October 2010 to July 2011 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

“My thoughts are with the entire Davius family, his NYPD colleagues and every member of our armed forces currently in danger abroad,” Richards said. “Let us never forget the selflessness and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform like Office Davius.”

Prior to his latest deployment, Davis had been on military leave from the NYPD, and serving on state active duty as a member of the New York National Guard’s Joint Task Force Empire Shield, the security force which works with law enforcement in New York City.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Major Davius at this most difficult time. The U.S. Army and the New York National Guard will do all we can to assist his family,” Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, said. “Service to our State and Nation is the highest calling one can make. We pray for Major Davius, and all our service men and women here at home and across the world.”

Davius has been awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the National Defense Medal, the Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon, the Global War of Terror Service Medal, the Global War on Terror Expressionary Medal, the Air Force Overseas Service Ribbon, the Army Achievement Medal and the Humane Service to New York State Medal.