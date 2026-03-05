Queens Village Republican Club hosts 151st annual Lincoln Dinner

The historic Queens Village Republican Club marked its 151st annual Lincoln Dinner on March 1 at Antun’s located at 96-43 Springfield Blvd. in Queens Village, drawing a packed audience of elected officials, media personalities, activists and grassroots leaders for an evening that blended patriotism, policy, and political momentum.

Founded in 1875 and widely recognized as America’s oldest Republican club, the organization used the milestone event to celebrate both its legacy and what speakers described as a pivotal moment for New York and the nation ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

Brought to order by the club’s Chairman of the Board Joe Concannon, club President Philip Orenstein opened the evening by welcoming distinguished guests and honorees, followed by a patriotic medley performed by American Conservative Artists and the presentation of colors by the Queens Metropolitan Army High School JROTC. Several high-profile figures were honored for their work in media, law, culture, and civic activism.

Msgr. Robert J. Romano, Assistant Chief NYPD Chaplain and pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Brooklyn, delivered a moving invocation reflecting on the American legacy of freedom. A moment of silence was also called for those American military personnel who were killed in action in the current conflict with Iran, and prayer for those actively serving our nation overseas.

The keynote address was delivered by Nassau County Executive and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman, who received sustained applause. Citing Nassau County’s designation as the safest county in America by U.S. News & World Report, Blakeman outlined what he called a governing blueprint focused on public safety, tax relief, and pushing back against Albany overreach.

He highlighted the hiring of hundreds of new law enforcement officers, aggressive crime-fighting efforts, and the elimination of property tax increases, arguing Nassau’s approach could serve as a statewide model.

“We proved you can keep people safe, cut taxes, and stand up for common sense — and win,” he said.

Blakeman sharply criticized Gov. Kathy Hochul, calling New York “the most overtaxed and over regulated state” and asking, “What has Hochul done the last four years to make it more affordable? The answer is nothing.”

He also blasted congestion pricing, reminding the audience, “You heard the Governor say before the last election — no congestion pricing,” only to implement it after winning reelection.

The evening’s Lincoln Address was delivered by artist and activist Scott LoBaido, known as the “relentless patriot” for his large-scale American flag murals and “Flags Across America” tours. LoBaido renewed his call for a permanent, towering flagpole installation at Ground Zero, arguing that remembrance of September 11 should be visible “every single day, not just on anniversaries.”

Investigative journalist Lara Logan received the Investigative Journalist of the Year Award for her decades of frontline reporting in global conflict zones and her continued commentary on media and public policy. In accepting the honor, Logan underscored the importance of independent journalism and perseverance in the pursuit of truth.

Logan delivered perhaps one of the evening’s most intriguing and globally focused addresses connecting the dots with recent US military actions, linking Iran, Venezuela and transnational cartels in what she described as a coordinated geopolitical network.

Constitutional scholar John Eastman was presented with the Freedom Fighter of the Year Award, recognized for his scholarship, Supreme Court advocacy, and long-standing involvement in constitutional litigation and federalism debates.

Attorney Jimmy Wagner was named Legal Advocate for All New Yorkers, cited for his courtroom victories, government transparency efforts, and advocacy on behalf of public employees and due process protections. Wagner, a former Democrat, emphasized expanding the Republican coalition and bringing more working- and middle-class New Yorkers, especially the public sector union workers, into the party, urging unity and grassroots growth.

Young conservative leader Massimo Guerriero received the Charlie Kirk Courage Award, highlighting his campus activism and legal foundation supporting foster youth. Guerriero was trying to form a Turning Point chapter at St. John’s University and was denied by the college’s administration.

Rap artist Shawn Olivo, aka DVS 7.0 was honored as Christian-Conservative Artist of the Year, later delivering a special performance that energized the crowd. Entertainment throughout the evening included a dance performance by the Staten Island Adult Day Care Dance Troupe and music by DJ Jimmy James.

Throughout the evening, speakers invoked the approaching 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, encouraging civic engagement and renewed appreciation for American history, anticipating huge celebrations scheduled to culminate on July 4, 2026.

Candidate for New York Attorney General, Saritha Komatireddy, who will challenge current AG Letitia James, highlighted her credentials as a former prosecutor. Queens County GOP Chair Tony Nunziato was also in attendance. The dinner concluded with a Viennese dessert table, dancing and continued fellowship among attendees.

As the Queens Village Republican Club enters its 152nd year, leaders emphasized that its mission remains rooted in faith, freedom, and constitutional principles. Judging by the turnout and energy, the club appears intent on playing a significant role in shaping the political conversation in New York, dubbing the event, “A night that will change New York forever.”