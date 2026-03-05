Violent couple sought in robbery at Hillside Avenue gas station that turned physical when elderly employee tried to stop them: NYPD

Cops are looking for this woman who wore a black coat with a skeleton design on it when she and her male companion attacked an elderly worker at a Hillside Avenue gas station.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are looking for a couple who assaulted an elderly man during a robbery at a gas station on the border of Jamaica and Briarwood on the night of Saturday, Feb. 6.

The duo could be called the “Red Bull Bullies” after they allegedly weaponized a can of the energy drink during the attack.

Police say the incident started with a robbery at 9 p.m. when the suspects entered a mini mart at 138-19 Hillside Ave. and stole an iPhone charger before leaving the store. A 71-year-old store employee caught them in the act and confronted them. The unidentified man fired the can of Red Bull at the senior, striking him in the face, police said, before they began to punch him repeatedly.

A second employee, a 31-year-old man, ran to help his co-worker and was punched in the face by the male suspect with a closed fist, according to a law enforcement source. The attackers got into a dark-colored Honda Accord and drove off in an unknown direction with the stolen iPhone charger that has an estimated value of just $13, according to a police spokesman.

The 31-year-old victim suffered a split lip while the elderly victim sustained pain and bruising to his chin, police said. EMS responded to the location and treated the two victims at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and described the man as having a medium complexion with long black hair in a pony tail. he is believed to be between 20 and 25 years old. The woman is described as having a medium complexion with a large build and is approximately 25 to 30 years old. She wore a distinctive black coat with a white skeleton print across the front of the garment.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through March 1, the 107th Precinct has reported 18 robberies so far in 2026, one fewer than the 19 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 5.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with 26 reported so far this year, 14 fewer than the 40 reported at the same point in 2025, a decrease of 35%, according to CompStat.