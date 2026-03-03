Southeast Queens man sentenced for trafficking 14-year-old girl, forcing her to engage in sex acts: DA

A St. Albans man was sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison for sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl and weapons possession charges.

Troy Siddons, 41, of 127th Avenue, pleaded guilty in April 2025 admitting that he paid the victim $300 for sex, and then threatened and coerced her to engage in sex acts with paying customers to pay off a purported debt. The teenager was held against her will and denied medical care for pain she experienced from the encounters.

According to the charges, Siddons first met the 14-year-old victim at a party on Jan. 16, 2022, and the two exchanged phone numbers. Siddons then met the girl at the Van Wyck Hotel, where he paid her for sex. On a second occasion, Siddons met with the teen at the Best Western hotel, where he “purchased” the victim, held the girl against her will, and told her she owed him $300.

Siddons forced the teen to have sex with paying customers during encounters he arranged and kept the proceeds from the illicit acts after his associates collected the cash. Siddons refused to let the girl leave and also refused to provide medical care for her when she complained of being in tremendous pain due to the illicit sex acts. The victim was rescued by the NYPD on Jan. 23, 2022, from a house in Brooklyn, where she was forced to reside with associates of Siddons.

A court-authorized search warrant executed on Siddons’ 127th Avenue residence on Sept. 27, 2022, resulted in police finding two loaded and operable firearms, along with a bullet-resistant vest, from the defendant’s bedroom.

“This defendant preyed on a 14-year-old for his own financial gain, denying her freedom and letting her suffer in pain,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said after Siddons was sentenced late last month. “This type of exploitation is unacceptable and the defendant has now been sentenced to prison.”

Siddons pleaded guilty in April before Queens Supreme Court Justice Peter Vallone who sentenced him on Feb. 26 to an indeterminate term of seven to 14 years in prison on the sex trafficking charge and 3 ½ to seven years for the charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, to run concurrently.

“We remain dedicated to seeking justice for survivors while helping them recover,” Katz said. “The defendant will also be required to register as a sex offender following his release.”