Cops eye suspect behind string of pickpocket incidents in Flushing and beyond

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly stole more than $17,000 in cash from four people in Flushing and a woman in Flatbush, Brooklyn, in a string of grand larcenies beginning just before Christmas.

Detectives from the 109th Precinct in Flushing have determined that the female suspect who stole $3,000 from an elderly woman inside a commercial establishment across from historic St. George’s Church in late January has been far more prolific than first thought.

According to police, during the Friday, Jan. 23 incident, the perpetrator approached the 74-year-old victim from behind inside 135-38 39th Ave., reached into her bag and snatched an envelope from inside the woman’s handbag before exiting the business. The stolen envelope contained approximately $3,000 in cash, police said. The suspect was last seen traveling southbound on Main Street toward Roosevelt Avenue.

Further investigation has determined the pickpocket targeted another elderly woman a month earlier in the Target store inside The Shops at Skyview at 40-24 College Point Blvd. While inside an elevator, the pickpocket bumped onto a 72-year-old woman just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 22, and removed a wallet from her pocket. She ran out of the mall with the wallet that contained $900 in cash, police said.

Her three most recent grand larceny incidents began in Brooklyn, in the confines of the 67th Precinct in Flatbush at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 3. A 52-year-old woman was inside a store at 1444 Nostrand Ave. when the pickpocket reached into her bag and removed an envelope containing $3,000 in cash. Three days later, the suspect was back in Flushing, where she targeted a 66-year-old woman in front of 41-36 Main St. at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 6. The perpetrator bumped into the victim and removed a wallet containing $100 in cash from her bag.

She had a much bigger score hours later three blocks south when she approached an 81-year-old man inside the Main Street LIRR station, reached into his jacket and removed $10,000 before running off in an unknown direction, police said, adding that none of her victims were injured during the encounters.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect. She has a light complexion with dark hair and was wearing black-rimmed eyeglasses.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to her arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Feb. 22, the 109th Precinct has reported 135 grand larcenies so far in 2026, 22 more than the 115 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 19.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.