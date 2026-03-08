Victoria’s Secrets: The Power of People 

In this upside down world we’re living in, what I love about being in Palm Beach is the people I meet who make a difference.

Through my friend, designer Frederick Anderson, I met Lauren and her mom Amanda Schumacher at their historic landmark home and compound in Palm Beach. They are a remarkable family who have chosen to use their success in life to better the world.

Amanda is both a businesswoman — she’s CEO of Schumacher Auto Group — and a philanthropist — she’s founder and CEO of the Tree of Life Foundation International.

The organization she created is devoted and dedicated to human rights, education empowerment and economic opportunity. It offers food assistance, clothing, medical, education and other necessary resources to assist individuals and families in need.

She does this across 15 countries with 22 branches of Tree of Life Resource Centers. She also hosts the Global Heart Awards honoring international philanthropic leaders.

She’s a true visionary working for a better life for those in need here and abroad. A beautiful force to be reckoned with!

I enjoyed my time with her and her daughter, who is involved in the missions her mom created.

Amanda has a mantra that she’s living that aligns with mine: “Purpose propels passion and with perseverance it prevails.”

That’s the story of my life, from founding Life’s WORC to founding Schneps Media.

Amanda’s vision to have her Tree of Life Foundation fund the services of her Resource Center is brilliant as she reaches the global community.

Her faith in God and bringing bonds of love and purpose across the globe is her life’s purpose. She has truly brought her wealth to the world on many levels.

I felt privileged to meet her!

Adding to my week was meeting Jennie Churchill, the great granddaughter of legendary beloved Winston Churchill, and her husband Laurence Geller, having been introduced to them by friend Huw Shakeshaft.

They were in Palm Beach to raise money for a statue and memorial to Churchill, and the Winston Churchill Centre for Education in Normandy.

Jennie shared with me the efforts to install the memorial on the sacred ground that launched the successful invasion in World War II.

For more information, visit britishnormandymemorial.org/winston-churchill-centre.

Later in the week, philanthropist Catherine Loevner was one of the hosts of her beloved Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s performance in Palm Beach.

The talented group representing the symphony started their program with a spectacular rendition of Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story. I immediately fell in love with them!

What a treat to meet the many talented musicians — one of whom has been there for three decades and another who is a recent graduate of the Dreyfoos School of the Arts in Palm Beach who represents the next generation of performing artists. Thank you, Catherine!

Then, old Queens friend Charlotte Tomic introduced me to her client, whose new audio book “I Tried To Be Normal, But It Was Taken” is coming out soon.

Frannie Sheraton, along with her husband, operate a “Light Center,” where they have a quiet room with lounge chairs surrounded by light screens. I took an hour break and sat in the spa-like setting surrounded by silence. A good break from the busy world I inhabit!

She claims people have had their health restored by multiple exposure to the “light therapy.”

For more information, visit lovinglightregeneration.com.

Frannie’s books speak about how she believes we can turn every experience into strength.

She’s a woman who has overcome an abusive father and childhood to find meaning in her life and to share it with others.

What a week it was!