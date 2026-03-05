Housing lottery for Willets Point Commons closes after receiving ‘overwhelming demand’

The housing lottery for Willets Point Commons, the first phase of an affordable housing being built next to Citi Field, has officially shuttered after receiving “overwhelming demand.”

The affordable housing complex, built as part of the development of New York City FC’s new soccer-specific stadium in Willets Point, features 880 units, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

The next phase of the Willets Point affordable housing development will commence with the groundbreaking of a third building this spring, comprising 220 units for low-income seniors.

Once complete, the Willets Point redevelopment will include 2,500 permanently affordable housing units, a new public school, over 150,000 square feet of open space, a new hotel and Etihad Park, a 25,000-seater soccer stadium.

Officials said demand for the Willets Point Common housing lottery was “overwhelming,” underscoring the demand for affordable homes in the city. Officials added that the demand also establishes Willets Point as one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in the city.

New York City Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Dina Levy said the affordable units will give working families a “foothold” in Queens.

“The overwhelming number of New Yorkers who applied to live at Willets Point Commons speaks volumes about the demand for high-quality, affordable homes,” Levy said in a statement.

“These 880 apartments will give working families real stability and a foothold in Queens. This is exactly the kind of bold development we need to embrace – and we’re proud to help deliver housing that will support New Yorkers not just today, but for generations to come.”

The recent lottery offered a diverse range of units at a diverse range of prices, starting at $486 per month for single applicants making between $20,469 and $34,020 seeking studio apartments. The most expensive units in the lottery were capped at $4,244 per month for seven-member households with an income between $152,778 and $301,350.

Roughly half of the 880 units were available to applicants earning 120% of the Area Median Income (AMI), with 219 units set aside for applicants earning 60% AMI or below.

New York City Housing Development Corporation President Eric Enderlin said the first phase of the Willets Point redevelopment marks a “transformational” moment for the neighborhood.

“These 880 affordable homes will provide lasting stability and create new opportunity for individuals and families in this evolving Queens community,” Enderlin said in a statement.

Jeanny Pak, interim president and CEO of the New York City Economic Development Corporation, said the closure of the Willets Point Commons housing lottery leaves the city “one step closer” to helping hundreds of New Yorkers find affordable housing.

Queen Borough President Donovan Richards, meanwhile, said the “transformational redevelopment” of Willets Point would improve the lives of thousands of New Yorkers.

“With a tremendous amount of people submitting applications in hopes of calling Willets Point Commons home, it is clear that Queens families see the promise of this project as well,” Richards said in a statement. “It also speaks to the depth of our city’s historic housing crisis and the need for revolutionary plans like this one.

“As we welcome the first 880 families to their new homes this spring, I look forward to our continued partnership with our public and private partners in developing the remaining 1,600 units of affordable housing on this site as quickly as possible.”

Council Member Shanel Thomas-Henry, whose Council District covers the Willets Point redevelopment, said the shuttering of the housing lottery represents “real momentum” for Queens.

“This development is about creating a vibrant, sustainable, and a truly inclusive space where working families can grow, small businesses can flourish, and our community can develop lasting stability for generations to come,” Thomas-Henry said in a statement.

The project is spearheaded by Queens Development Group — a joint venture between Related Companies and Sterling Equities — in partnership with the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, and the New York City Housing Development Corporation.

Bruce Beal Jr., president of Related Companies, and Gregory Katz, a partner at Sterling Equities, said in a joint statement that the housing development is a perfect example of private-public partnership.

“Willets Point is an outstanding example of what we can achieve when the public and private sector come together to address the City’s most pressing issues – affordability and an urgent need for housing,” Beal and Katz said in a statement. “Willets Point is in the midst of an incredible transformation, and we are proud to have built these modern, affordable homes where hardworking New Yorkers can grow and thrive along with the neighborhood.”