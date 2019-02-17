Second suspect cuffed in Richmond Hill armed robbery that led to friendly fire death of NYPD detective

Cops arrested a second suspect on Saturday linked to last week’s armed robbery in Richmond Hill that ended with the friendly fire death of an NYPD detective.

Jagger Freeman, 25, of Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica was taken into custody on Feb. 15 for questioning. He was charged the following day with murder, first- and second-degree robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Those are the same charges filed against Christopher Ransom, 27, the suspect who allegedly pretended to fire an imitation pistol at 102nd Precinct officers during the Feb. 12 robbery of a T-Mobile store at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 120th Street. Seven cops then fired 42 shots at Ransom, striking him eight times — but two of the shots fired fatally wounded Detective Brian Simonsen of the 102nd Precinct in the process, and another hit Sergeant Matthew Gorman in the leg.

Ransom was arraigned on Feb. 15 from his bedside at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital.

According to published reports, police believe Freeman allegedly acted as a lookout while Ransom entered the T-Mobile store on Feb. 12 at about 6:10 p.m. While wearing a mask and displaying the imitation gun, Ransom allegedly forced two workers into the rear of the store in order to steal cash and phones.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to 911 calls about the reported robbery. Simonsen and Gorman, who were investigating an unrelated matter nearby, also heard radio reports of the stickup and went to the scene.

Police went into the T-Mobile store; after spotting cops coming in, authorities said, Ransom allegedly pointed the imitation gun at them and charged, causing the officers to exit the store.

Ransom allegedly continued brandishing the weapon after stepping outside the shop and seeing police. The officers opened fire after Ransom appeared to be firing his weapon.

After being wounded by friendly fire, Simonsen and Gorman were rushed to Jamaica Hospital; Simonsen died there a short time later, while Gorman was listed in stable condition.

While announcing Simonsen’s death on Feb. 12, Police Commissioner James O’Neill stated that despite the friendly fire, the suspect was responsible for the detective’s demise because his actions caused officers to fire their weapons.