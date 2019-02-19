Armed robbers ambush woman on a Rego Park street and steal her valuables: cops

Three men are wanted in connection to a robbery in Rego Park over the weekend and police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals.

On Saturday, Feb. 16 at 9:30 p.m., police from the 112th Precinct received a robbery report in the vicinity of Eliot Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard. Authorities reported that a 57-year-old woman was exiting her vehicle when she was approached by three unidentified men, one of whom who had a gun and demanded her property.

The woman allegedly gave up her purse which contained a cell phone, an unknown amount of cash and an identification card. Cops reported that the thieves fled on foot toward Woodhaven Boulevard and the woman was uninjured following the event.

Police describe the suspects as black men in their late teens or early 20s. They were last seen wearing dark clothing, as seen in an accompanying surveillance video.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.