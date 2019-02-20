Long Island City man faces 25 years in prison for raping a woman on a Woodside street

A Long Island City man faces a significant amount of jail time for allegedly following a woman off of a bus in Woodside and raping her on a neighborhood street, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Matthew Luna, 27, was arraigned on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act. He was remanded to custody and is due to return to court on March 15.

If convicted, Luna faces up to 25 years in prison.

“The defendant viciously attacked an unsuspecting woman shortly after she exited a bus,” said Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown. “This was a violent assault that should not have happened. Every woman should feel safe — day or night — traveling throughout Queens County. The defendant is in custody and will be held accountable for his alleged actions.”

According to charges, between 10:30 and 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 15, Luna allegedly boarded a city bus where he spotted a woman, who would be his victim. Luna allegedly followed her when she got of the bus near 54th Street and Skillman Avenue, approached the victim and ask her for directions to a nearby subway station.

Luna then allegedly told the victim she was pretty and asked for a hug, causing the victim – who was startled by Luna’s request – to back way from the him. Luna then allegedly grabbed her arms and said in sum and substance “Just give me what I want so I don’t have to kill you.”

Charges say that Luna allegedly struck the victim, shoved her against a parked vehicle, ripped off her clothes from the waist down and sexually assaulted her. Luna then allegedly threw the victim to the ground and he raped her.

The victim was taken local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. Luna was arrested after turning himself in to authorities on Feb. 19.