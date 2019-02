In preparation for upcoming renovations, the Baisley Park Library branch in South Jamaica will be closed this weekend.

Located at 117-11 Sutphin Blvd, the library will be closed from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3, for asbestos abatement work ahead of a project to replace the buildings air conditioning system.

The library will reopen on Monday, March 4 and will close again on Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m. It is expected to be opened again in the summer of 2019.

“During the temporary closure, mobile library service will be provided every Friday, beginning March 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with full service available at nearby Queens Library locations, including South Jamaica, Rochdale Village, and St. Albans.” said Ewa Kern-Jedrychowska, deputy director of communications.

For available service and hours visit:

South Jamaica Library: 108-41 Guy R. Brewer Blvd

Rochdale Village Library: 69-09 137th Ave

St. Albans Library: 191-05 Linden Blvd