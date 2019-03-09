These 11 archival photos show how some Queens areas looked 70+ years ago: Our Neighborhood, The Way it Was

No one has perfected a time machine to take us back in time, so the next best thing we have to get a glimpse of Queens’ past is photography.

In this column, we rely upon some great sources of archival photos such as the Greater Ridgewood Historical Society and The Archives at Queens Library. Both offer a wealth of great knowledge about our history and hundreds of images showing how our community used to be.

We’ve also dug through the NYC Municipal Archives and found some amazing pictures of the Queens streetscape. These photos were taken on behalf of the Queens Borough President’s office between 1920 and 1940, and are among the thousands of images within the Municipal Archives.

We’re incredibly grateful to the NYC Municipal Archives for sharing with us these 10 photos with us that offer a high-resolution glimpse at our past. Enjoy!

We again thank the NYC Municipal Archives for their help in making this happen. For more images like these, visit http://nycma.lunaimaging.com/luna/servlet.

* * *

If you have any remembrances or old photographs of “Our Neighborhood: The Way It Was” that you would like to share with our readers, please write to the Old Timer, c/o Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361, or send an email to editorial@ridgewoodtimes.com. Any print photographs mailed to us will be carefully returned to you upon request.