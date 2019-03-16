Grand jury indicts Rego Park man for fatally stabbing pregnant girlfriend in Ridgewood

The Rego Park man accused of violently stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death in the lobby of a Ridgewood apartment building last month was back in court on Friday for arraignment on a three-count indictment.

Anthony Hobson, 48, of 64th Avenue was indicted by a grand jury on second-degree murder, criminal possession and tampering with physical evidence for the Feb. 3 slaying of Jennifer Irigoyen, 35. She was 14-weeks pregnant at the time; her unborn child also died. Hobson turned himself into police five days after the homicide.

“This is the absolute worst outcome of domestic violence,” Chief Assistant District Attorney John Ryan said. “The victim was stabbed repeatedly in her abdomen, neck and torso, subsequently killing her and the unborn child. The defendant now faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison as a result of this heinous crime.”

Sources familiar with the investigation said that Hobson and Irigoyen got into an argument in the lobby of the Myrtle Avenue apartment house at around 1 a.m. on Feb. 3. Irigoyen, whose residential address was listed as Saunders Street in Rego Park, was said to be living in the Ridgewood building at the time.

According to prosecutors, security camera inside the building showed Hobson allegedly dragging Irigoyen out of the third-floor apartment where she had been staying and into the stairwell. There, he allegedly stabbed Irigoyen multiple times in the neck, torso and abdomen before fleeing the scene.

Officers from the 104th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics rushed Irigoyen to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where she and her unborn child were later pronounced dead.

Hobson has been held without bail since turning himself in to the 104th Precinct stationhouse in Ridgewood on Feb. 8 and subsequently booked on murder charges. At his March 15 arraignment on the indictment, he was again remanded into custody without bail and ordered to return to court on May 22. The suspect faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.