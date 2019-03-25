Queens College and Navitas announce global partnership to increase student access to higher education

Queens College announced on Monday a new partnership with a global education organization that will increase international students’ access to higher education and prepare them for future success.

The City University of New York (CUNY) college is the first in New York state to sign an agreement with Navitas, a global higher education organization that partners with universities to help international students acquire a high-quality education learning experience.

The second largest of CUNY’s 11 senior colleges, Queens College offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs from an 80-acre campus with state-of-the-art facilities, located at 65-30 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing.

“With a campus located in America’s most ethnically diverse county and students from more than 150 nations, we are looking forward to beginning a partnership with Navitas,” said Queens College Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Elizabeth Hendrey. “We are eager to work together to increase the global perspective of our campus community and provide students worldwide with greater access to a high-quality Queens College education.”

The new partnership will support the college’s internationalization strategy by broadening international education on campus, enhancing its global reach and reputation, and expanding learning opportunities for international and domestic students alike.

The collaboration will also include the development of a Global Student Success Program on campus (QC-GSSP). The QC-GSSP will support the transition of international students to a U.S. university environment and prepare them for future academic success.

Navitas has more than a quarter century of experience partnering with leading institutions around the world, including public universities in the United States, to support their internationalization goals. The partnership with Queens College marks Navitas’ 40th institutional partnership globally.

“Navitas is delighted to be partnering with Queens College, which is a leading institution for the quality and value of its academic programs and student achievement,” said Navitas Group CEO, David Buckingham.

“We are excited to support the College with its internationalization strategy, which will enable more students from around the world to benefit from the excellent academic programs and vibrant student life that Queens College and the New York City area have to offer.”

It is anticipated that the Queens College Global Student Success Program will welcome its first students in spring 2020.