‘It’s a reflection of our home’: Feels brings curated vintage goods to Ridgewood shoppers

Clothing, vinyl and ceramic goods are the standard fare at Feels, a new vintage store off Myrtle Avenue to feed Ridgewood’s novelty shopping desires run by a husband-wife team who are making the most out of the little storefront.

Shoppers can find records from their favorite contemporary artists, Incausa incense, Saipua soaps and work from local artists at the 59-17 71st Ave. location established by Christine Costello and Patrick Noecker in December 2018.

Costello says the objective is not just sell vintage items, however, it is create a space that feels good, promotes art and offers goods at a price-point that people in the traditionally working class but up and coming community can afford.

“We’re trying to make a place that makes people feel good,” Costello told QNS. “It’s a reflection of our home.”

Noecker is a musician who grew up on a farm in Nebraska while Costello has been in the city for longer, but both have spent about 20 years in the Bushwick area where they currently live.

The two initially began gravitating to the area for attractions such as Sundown Bar on Forest Avenue or Norma’s Corner Shoppe on Catalpa before deciding on the 71st Avenue Plaza as the location for their first business.

Costello, who has worked in retail for years, said the plaza makes premium location for the shop for the hyperlocal foot-traffic gravitating around the triangle.

While Costello curates the clothing, which she claims is always in the best quality, Noecker makes the inventory in record section of the store pulsate.

The couple’s goal is to make artwork accessible through events and supply lasting items that will be unique additions to people’s homes for years to come, Costello said.