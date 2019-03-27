Police release video of person of interested connected to death of Jackson Heights man

Police are looking for a person of interest who may know something about the death of a man who was found bleeding in his Jackson Heights home last week.

According to police, at 7:42 a.m. on March 18, officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man at a residence on 93rd Street. Upon their arrival, the officers found 40-year-old Hector Fernandez, unconscious and unresponsive with a leg wound at the scene.

EMS responded to the location and declared Hernandez at the scene. The city medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black pants, white sneakers, a grey long-sleeved shirt, grey baseball cap and a dark-colored jacket and carrying a green coat.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.