Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Cops investigating death of man found bleeding in a Jackson Heights home

File photo

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in his Jackson Heights home early Monday morning.

According to authorities, at 7:42 a.m. on March 18, officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an regarding an unconscious man at a residence on 93rd Street. Upon their arrival, the officers found 40-year-old Hector Fernandez unconscious and unresponsive at the scene.

EMS responded to the location and declared Fernandez dead at the scene.

It is unclear if Fernandez’s death was caused by a criminal act, however, sources familiar with the investigation indicated that Fernandez was bleeding from his leg at the scene.

The city medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Updated at 5:10 p.m.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Flushing seminar aims to educate public on dangerous links between human trafficking and local prostitution
Flushing seminar aims to educate public on dangerous links between human trafficking and local prostitution
Family of deceased LIC cyclist blame political process for slow implementation of bike lanes at vigil
Family of deceased LIC cyclist blame political process for slow implementation of bike lanes at vigil
Popular Stories
Man shot on the platform at a Forest Hills train station, cops canvass for suspects
UPDATE: Discovery of 40-year-old human remains in Richmond Hill backyard likely to result in murder probe, Shea says
Minor arrested after Bayside's Benjamin Cardozo High School goes into lockdown


Skip to toolbar