Cops investigating death of man found bleeding in a Jackson Heights home

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in his Jackson Heights home early Monday morning.

According to authorities, at 7:42 a.m. on March 18, officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an regarding an unconscious man at a residence on 93rd Street. Upon their arrival, the officers found 40-year-old Hector Fernandez unconscious and unresponsive at the scene.

EMS responded to the location and declared Fernandez dead at the scene.

It is unclear if Fernandez’s death was caused by a criminal act, however, sources familiar with the investigation indicated that Fernandez was bleeding from his leg at the scene.

The city medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Updated at 5:10 p.m.