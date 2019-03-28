Woman stabbed in the neck at a Ridgewood home, senior suspect in custody: police

Detectives are questioning a 76-year-old man who allegedly knifed a woman inside her Ridgewood home on Thursday morning.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a reported stabbing at a residence in the vicinity of Suydam Street and Cypress Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. on March 28.

Upon arriving at the scene, police sources said, officers found a 51-year-old woman with a stab wound to her neck. Paramedics rushed her to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where she is undergoing treatment. Sources familiar with the investigation said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Following a preliminary investigation, officers took the 76-year-old man into custody for further questioning.

According to law enforcement sources, it’s believed that the suspect is related to the victim, but the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown and under investigation.

This is a developing story; check with QNS later for further updates.