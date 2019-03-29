Burglar steals more than $50,000 in loot from homes in Astoria and Long Island City during break-in spree

Cops are looking for a crook who broke into six homes throughout Ditmars-Steinway, Astoria, Long Island City and Brooklyn during the month of March and stole a motorcycle and other valuables.

According to authorities, the burglar struck first on March 12 at 1 p.m., when he entered a residence in the vicinity of 21st Street and 21st Avenue through an unlocked garage door. The suspect proceeded to steal the 30-year-old resident’s Ducati motorcycle, valued at $3,000.

Ten days later, on March 22, the burglar hit four homes throughout Brooklyn and Queens.

Between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. that day, according to police, the crook broke into a first floor apartment, located in the vicinity of 76th Street and 20th Avenue, by breaking the lock on the front door. Once inside, the thief took a 67-year old man’s diamond rings, tennis bracelets, and two Cartier and Omega watches, all of which valued at $44,000 total.

Within that same time period, the burglar broke into a second-floor apartment in the same building by breaking the lock on the front door. Once inside, the suspect took a 30-year-old male victim’s MacBook Pro, jewelry, clothing and bottles of wine, valuing at $5,540.

Between the hours of 8:45 a.m. and 8 p.m. that same day, cops said, the burglar broke into a second floor apartment, located in the vicinity of 41st Street and 22nd Street, by breaking the lock. When the 57-year-old female victim came home from work, she found that the front door was ajar and no property was taken.

Law enforcement sources said the burglar hit one more location on March 22. Between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. that morning, authorities noted, the suspect entered a residence in the vicinity of 29th Street and 21st Avenue through the attached garage. Later, the 42-year-old victim returned home to find the lock broken and no property removed.

Finally, the last incident took place on March 26. At some point after 9 p.m. that day, the suspect entered a home, located in the vicinity of 45th Street and 21st Avenue, by breaking the lock on the attached garage door. Once inside, the suspect took a bicycle valued at $200.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect, who was seen driving a maroon Ford Explorer:

Cops described the burglary suspect as a black man between the ages of 45 and 50-years-old. He was last seen wearing a white Kangol hat, plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls and messages are kept confidential.