Flushing Food Festival in April to showcase diverse dining scene with authentic Asian cuisine

Sample delicious authentic Asian cuisine at the Flushing Food Festival in April.

The Flushing Business Improvement District on Thursday announced the 2019 Flushing Food Festival will include 15 different restaurant vendors preparing over 100 food samples each, with no shortage of delightful and exciting Asian dishes to try.

Aiming to showcase the diverse dining scene in Downtown Flushing, the 2019 Flushing Food Festival will take place on Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Sheraton LaGuardia Hotel Ballroom, located at 135-20 39th Ave., BR Level.

Flushing BID co-chairs Tina Lee and Timothy Chuang were joined by City Councilman Peter Koo, state Sen. Toby Stavisky and NYC Department of Small Business Neighborhood Development Project Manager Jose Turcios for the special announcement.

Sponsored by the NYC Department of Small Business Services’ (SBS) Neighborhood 360 Grant Program, the festival will feature a live jazz band and other performances for all attendees and visitors. The restaurant roster will present both traditional and modern samples from a variety of popular dishes ranging from sweet desserts to savory and spicy entrees.

A list of the participating restaurants, in alphabetical order, include:

200 Grand Noodles Flushing Ice Cream Factory

Golden Rich Legend Chicken

Lobster Roll Factory Miss Li

Naked Crab OK Ryan

Old Luo Yang Noodles Pho Best II

Sheraton Hotel Restaurant Shi Miao Dao Rice Noodles

Szechuan House Taiwanese Wheel Cake

Tea Cha Cha and more…

The 2019 Flushing Food Festival will be opened to the public with free admission. The Flushing BID will distribute event tickets online and in person. Each ticket could be redeemed for three free food sample tastings on the event. The limit is one ticket per person, first come first served due to limited quantity of the event tickets.

Tickets could be reserved on Flushing BID’s website at www.flushingbid.com and picked up with a photo ID on the day of the event at the event location.

Participants could also pick up a ticket with their photo ID at the Flushing BID info booth (located in front of Flushing Library; from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday) and the Flushing BID office, located on the 6th Fl. in the Sheraton LaGuardia East Hotel, at 135-20 39th Ave from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.