Mixed-use building with potential for growth in Long Island City sells for $15.2M

A 70,835-buildable-square-foot, mixed-use building in Long Island City has been sold for a huge price tag.

The two-story building, located at 39-40 30th St., was sold by Modern Spaces Commercial + Investment division’s Ashley Grebow and Evan Daniel for $15.2 million. The Brownfield Cleanup Program-approved building is currently under development.

The current building is 20,000 square feet and offers a warehouse/storage area on the first floor and office space on the second floor. Zoned for M1-3/R7X, a developer has rights to build on 70,835 square feet for mixed-use development.

The property is nearby subway lines (E, M, G, N, R, W and 7), two of which (N and W) have a station located within walking distance. Drivers can get to the property through multiple roads, including the Queensboro Bridge, the Midtown Tunnel, the Brooklyn – Queens Expressway, the Long Island Expressway and the Pulaski Bridge.

Click here for more information about the building.