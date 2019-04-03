Northeast Queens lawmakers announce upcoming transit improvements for outer-borough commuters

Transit improvements will be made in northeast Queens after state Assembly members Edward Braunstein and Nily Rozic reached an agreement during this year’s 2019-2020 state budget negotiations to offset the impact of congestion pricing on outer-borough commuters.

The lawmakers announced on Wednesday upcoming transit improvements including a 20 percent reduction for a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) monthly pass for commuters in northeast Queens, $3 million in funding for increased express bus service, and $6 million for first-mile/last-mile connections.

Rozic said relief in the outer boroughs is long overdue for northeast Queens transit riders who are far too familiar with increasing fares and travel times.

“As part of this year’s state budget, it was critical for us to ensure that the needs of our communities were not neglected and that our transit system is fully funded,” said Rozic. “I am grateful for Assemblyman Braunstein’s partnership and look forward to seeing these improvements through their implementation.”

The agreement includes a 20 percent reduction in the monthly pass for commuters traveling to and from the following stations: Auburndale, Bayside, Broadway, Douglaston, Flushing-Main Street, Little Neck and Murray Hill.

A commuter traveling to and from Penn Station will save nearly $50 a month on their monthly pass. The funding for this fare discount was allocated from the Outer Borough Transit Fund, which was created by the state Legislature last year to assist those who live in areas with limited transit options.

“A significant number of northeast Queens LIRR commuters pay over $200 dollars for their monthly pass to travel to Manhattan,” said Braunstein. “I am proud to have joined with Assemblywoman Rozic to secure a 20 percent reduction for these commuters, which will result in a savings of over $500 a year.”