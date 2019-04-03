Thief steals thousands in valuables from parked cars at Middle Village/Glendale border in eight-hour spree

Cops are looking for the crook who broke into three parked cars and stole thousands of dollars in property in just a few hours near the Middle Village/Glendale border.

According to authorities, at 7:30 p.m. on March 9, an unknown man broke into a car that was parked in the vicinity of 78th Street and Cooper Avenue. Once inside, the suspect took three pairs of sunglasses and a pair of Bose headphones. The thief then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Hours later at 11 p.m., the crook opened a car that was parked in the vicinity of 88th Street and Aubrey Avenue. Once inside, the suspect took a HP laptop from the glove compartment and then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The final incident took place at 3:35 a.m. on March 10. At this time, the thief broke into a car parked in front of 79-01 Cooper Ave. by throwing an unknown object through the rear passenger window. The suspect then stole $2,600 and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

All of the grand larcenies were reported to the 104th Precinct.

On April 2, the NYPD released the following surveillance video of the suspect that was taken during the third incident:

Cops described the suspected thief as a man with facial hair that’s between the ages of 25 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a hooded shirt, sweat pants and multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.