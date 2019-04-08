Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Family and friends conduct desperate search for a missing Ridgewood man

James "Jayme" Ralph has been missing since April 5 and those close to him are asking for information regarding his disappearance.

James Ralph, a resident of Catalpa Avenue in Ridgewood, remained missing on Monday afternoon after suddenly disappearing on April 5.

Andy Ralph is searching hospitals after reporting his brother missing to police, but he’s also reaching out to the public for help with any information that may help.

Ralph said his brother may have been going out to move his car on April 5 while dressed in Birkenstocks sandals, sweats and a jacket. His wallet and phone were left in the apartment, which he shares with his girlfriend. His keys are gone but his car remains in the same spot with a ticket on the windshield.

Those closest to the missing man said he was last seen between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on April 5.

According to Andy, James lives on Catalpa Avenue between 60th Lane and 60th Street and works in Long Island City. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, has green eyes and brown hair, according to a person close to the missing.

“From what it looks like he was wearing just clothes where you would go move your car,” Ralph said. “He took his keys to try to move the car before street sweeping began and we haven’t seen him since.”

Police said that James Ralph has no prior mental conditions and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information leading to his whereabouts are asked to call Andy Ralph at 619-876-7188.

