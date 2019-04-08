Two south Queens pimps sentenced in violent sex trafficking case

Two Queens pimps were sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including sex trafficking and promoting prostitution, prosecutors announced Monday.

Acting Queens Supreme Court Justice Peter Vallone sentenced Terrance “Staxx” Jackman, 37, of Springfield Gardens, and Zulay “Mocca” Guerrero, 36, of St. Albans, for pimping out young women in charges extending back to February 2013. The defendants physically and verbally abused their victims and forced them into prostitution.

Justice Vallone sentenced Jackman to four to 12 years in prison and Guerrero to one and one-third to four years’ incarceration.

“The two defendants in this case admitted to trafficking young women and forcing them into trading sex for cash. The victims — who feared for their safety — had to have sex with strangers on multiple occasions and were required to turn over all the money they made,” Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan said in a statement.

According to court records, Jackman and Guerrero forced two female victims into prostitution and to hand over all the proceeds with threats of physical violence various times between February 1, 2013, and March 1, 2017.

On one occasion in 2016, Jackman stabbed a then-21-year-old victim in the knee with a knife. Despite needing medical care, the young woman was again forced to engage in prostitution that night.

In a second case, Jackman coerced a 20-year-old woman into working as a prostitute after he had offered a ride home from a nightclub. When the woman met up with a stranger for sex after Jackson put up an ad for her on Backpage.com, she told the man that she had been kidnapped and he let her escape. She immediately called 911 and told them she had been kidnapped by a pimp.

“No one can look here and declare that prostitution is a victimless crime. These women were victimized and these defendants will answer for their actions,” said Ryan.