Elmhurst Macy’s launches pop-up store curated by theme

On Wednesday, April 10, the Macy’s at the Queens Center Mall launched Story, a Chelsea-based concept store that changes its products to fit a new theme every few months.

The Elmhurst location is one of 36 stores to roll out the buzzy new pop-up shop after Macy’s acquired it a year ago. The shop opened with “Color” as its inaugural theme, featuring more than 400 brightly colored products curated from 70 small businesses across the country.

Story aims to create a new form of shopping for the post-digital age that will attract customers who want to be surprised by new items.

“The Story at Macy’s experience feels a lot like a real life version of scrolling through Instagram. You discover things you weren’t looking for, but are inspired by all the fun finds – the second you see it, you need it!” said Rachel Shechtman, founder of Story and Macy’s brand experience officer.

In Story, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette has created a way to package the in-store shopping as a new kind of branded experience.

“The discovery-led, narrative experience of Story gives new customers a fresh reason to visit our stores and gives the current Macy’s customer even more reason to come back again and again throughout the year,” said Gennette in a press statement.

The color theme will run through June 26. For more information on STORY at Macy’s locations and for a listing of events, visit macys.com/STORY.