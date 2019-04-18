Grand jury indicts Jamaica man for fatally shooting another man at a baby shower

A Jamaica man was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday for allegedly shooting another man at a baby shower back in December, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Lhosni Colot, 33, was arraigned before the Queens Supreme Court on April 17 and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Colot is currently being held without bail and was ordered to return to court on July 11.

If convicted, Colot faces 25 years to life in prison.

“The defendant is accused of gunning down a man in a residential neighborhood, just beyond a center where people were celebrating the upcoming birth of a baby,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney John M. Ryan. “This office will continue to be vigilant in ridding our communities of gun violence and those who would kill to settle a petty dispute. The defendant now faces a lengthy term of incarceration.”

According to charges, at 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2018, Colot allegedly got into an argument with 22-year-old Tymel West, who was hosting a baby shower with his family at their home on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard. The argument escalated and Colot allegedly shot West multiple times in the torso.

West was taken to by private means to Jamaica Hospital, where he was ultimately died of his injuries.