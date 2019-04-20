SEE IT: Queensborough Community College celebrates ‘Partners for Progress’ at Flushing Meadows gala

PHOTOS BY LEO CORREA AND WILLIAM GOMEZ/QUEENSBOROUGH COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Queensborough Community College in Bayside honored movers and shakers from across Queens during its annual Partners for Progress gala on April 11 at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Check out some of the sights and sounds from the evening below:

This video, featured at Queensborough Community College’s 2019 Partners for Progress Gala, is a memorial tribute to Honoree Norman Louis Hill, class of 1970, Alumni Partner of the Year