Robbers bash man in the head on the stairwell of an Elmhurst subway station

Police are looking for a duo who violently attacked a 35-year-old man while trying to rob him at an Elmhurst subway station earlier this month.

According to authorities, at 7 p.m. on April 21, the victim was walking down the stairwell of the Grand Avenue-Newtown subway station headed towards the M and R train when two unknown men grabbed him from behind and covered his mouth.

When the victim resisted, law enforcement sources said, the suspects struck him in the head with an unknown object, causing a laceration. The suspects fled the scene without taking any property.

Officers from the 110th Precinct responded to the scene with EMS units. The victim refused medical attention.

On April 24, the NYPD released a photo of the first suspect, who is described as a black man standing 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds and is approximately 20 years old. He was last seen while walking down Queens Boulevard near the station wearing a black coat, black sweats pants, and grey sneakers that have the letters, “NYC”.

Police described the second perpetrator as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds and is approximately 20 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a dark grey hoodie, black jeans and white/black Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.