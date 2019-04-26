Tipster helps cops nab pair wanted for a string of northwest Queens armed robberies

Police arrested two northwest Queens men for their alleged roles in a series of armed robberies in the area.

Luis Martinez, 19, of Astoria and Khyrel Ware, 21, of Long Island City, were arrested on April 25 after the NYPD received a tip about their location.

Ware was charged with eight counts of robbery and Martinez was charged with five counts of robbery.

Police say that between Feb. 6 and April 19, Martinez and Ware were allegedly involved in a series of armed robberies throughout Astoria and Long Island City. In each instance, Martinez and Ware would approach the victim or victims, display a knife or a firearm and demand the victims’ property.

During each instance, Ware and Martinez stole cash, cellphones, or other valuables. No injuries were reported as a result of the robberies.

Police say that both Ware and Martinez have prior robbery arrests.