Willie Nelson, Elvis Costello, Jojo Siwa and more stars headline the 2019 Forest Hills Stadium concert schedule

The iconic Forest Hills Stadium has once again proven that it is a vital part of New York City’s vibrant live entertainment scene with the release of its 2019 schedule featuring remarkable returns and exciting firsts.

This season past Forest Hills’ headliners Willie Nelson & Family (2018) and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (2018) will return on Sept. 11 for the Outlaw Music Festival, which will also feature Alison Krauss and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

“Our first show at Forest Hills Stadium was magic,” Rateliff said. “The place feels like a Roman coliseum and the crowd was intense. To come back on such a meaningful day for New York City, hand in hand with Willie, will be something we never forget.”

Tickets to this performance will be available to the general public starting Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. For more information or to purchase, visit ForestHillsStadium.com.

Other returning headliners include Elvis Costello (whose July 24 performance will take place nearly 35 years to the day after his 1984 appearance on his Imperial Bedroom tour), My Morning Jacket (2017), Interpol (2017) and The Head and The Heart (2018). EEEEEATSCON, the food festival presented by The Infatuation, will expand to two days this year, following a wildly successful 2018 event.

“What a thrill to play at Forest Hills — one of the most legendary venues in the world! Looking at the list of who has played there and the events that have gone down there and shaped the world truly blows the mind, and it’s an honor to be a part of that history,” said Jim James of My Morning Jacket.

The Forest Hills Stadium will host the first headlining performance by The Chemical Brothers in over 12 years and the stadium’s first children’s-focused concert, a performance by Nickelodeon superstar, JoJo Siwa.

“Helping bring back the beauty of Forest Hills Stadium has meant so much to me. To see it reborn and rediscovered, not only by other music fans, but also by these incredible artists — it’s unbelievable,” said Mike Luba, partner in Madison House Presents, a promoter that books and produces concerts at the venue and the executive responsible for stadium’s rehabilitation. “Honestly, it doesn’t even matter which of these shows you see, just do yourself a favor and make it to Forest Hills once this summer.”

Following a successful partnership in 2017 and 2018, the stadium will again partner with the tastemaking New York radio station WFUV to create a special on site experience for fans. The NPR-affiliate station will have an expanded, dedicated space that will be known as the FUV Clubhouse at Forest Hills Stadium and will broadcast select shows in their entirety live on the air.

To further its commitment to support the arts, Forest Hills Stadium is proud to welcome American Express, Heineken, YETI, CORE Hydration and No Fine Print Wine Co. as Season Partners.

“We are excited for another season of iconic moments in music at the historic Forest Hills Stadium,” said Brandy Sanders, vice president, Global Entertainment Experiences & Partnerships, American Express. “We know our card members are passionate about music, and our long-standing partnership with AEG allows us to provide them with premium access, exceptional service and an unforgettable experience at this special New York venue.”

Michelle Sauer, regional marketing manager at Heineken USA said, “As one of the premier venues for live events in the city, Forest Hills Stadium continues to put on incredible concerts and shows that Heineken fans love. This slate of events looks better than ever, and we’re excited to link up for another year of action this summer and beyond with the Forest Hills Stadium team.”

Forest Hills Stadium is conveniently located just steps from the E, M, F, R subway trains at Forest Hills-71st Ave as well as the Forest Hills Long Island Rail Road station. For out-of-town patrons or those interested in hotel options, the stadium will once again partner with ACE Hotel, located on West 29th Street in Manhattan, for ticket buyers to receive discounted rates on hotel stays when attending stadium performances. Patrons should use code FRONTROW upon making their reservation at acehotel.com.

Tickets to all stadium events will be available for purchase without service fees at the new Forest Hills Stadium box office, located just outside of the stadium on Burns Street every Friday from noon to 8 p.m. Fans can also purchase tickets at Williamsburg’s Rough Trade (located off of the Bedford Avenue stop on the L train) during their box office hours, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m.